Call Center Outsourcing Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027 Atento, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corporation, HGS Ltd., Sitel

Call center outsourcing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 3.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on call center outsourcing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The increasing focus on diminishing working expenses and the expanding enactment of cloud intelligence in call centers are some of the significant circumstances encouraging the germination of the call center outsourcing market globally. Some of the other factors driving the market scope are as followed, growing demand for developing AI solutions is driving the adoption of cloud computer platforms by enterprises and increased data generation. During the period of growth some of the factors may hinder the market growth of call center outsourcing market such as unsupervised learning, and slow digitization across emerging economies. To overcome certain restraints, integration of gesture recognition with AI based chat-bots will act as the opportunity for the call center outsourcing market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Call Center Outsourcing Market are Atento, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corporation, HGS Ltd., Sitel, STARTEK, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., McKesson Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture, Cognizant, Sykes Enterprises, Teleperformance, American Express Company, R1 RCM, Inc., among other domestic and global players.



Years Considered: – 2020-2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020-2026 (Value (USD Million))

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power: – An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power: – An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry: – The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution: – Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry: – Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS GLOBAL Call Center Outsourcing Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

