Camping Tent Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Camping Tent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global camping tent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. A tent is a shelter comprising of sheets of fabric and other durable materials that are draped over a frame or poles attached to supporting ropes. Tents are widely utilized by individuals for outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, hiking, trekking and mountaineering. Camping tents are portable, easy to use and extremely light in weight. They are available in a wide range of colors, styles, sizes, fabrics and pole types and can be customized as per the customer’s preferences.

Some of the top key players operating in the market include: AMG Group Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker AB, Newell Brands Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Big Agnes, Inc., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, NEMO Equipment, Inc., Sports Direct International plc, Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Skandika GmbH, Snugpak Ltd. and VF Corporation.

Global Camping Tent Market Trends:

The rising inclination for camping as a recreational activity is providing a boost to the sales of camping tents across the globe. Outdoor camping offers benefits for both physical and mental health and enables individuals from urban areas to de-stress. It is particularly gaining traction among the younger population, which is shifting toward an outdoor lifestyle. Moreover, increasing security and connectivity at camping sites, along with the growing trend of “glamping” that offers access to luxurious accommodation and facilities, is also favoring the market growth. Additionally, inflating disposable incomes of individuals, in confluence with the easy availability of improved tent variants that can withstand extreme weather conditions, is catalyzing the demand for high-quality camping equipment. Apart from this, the growing popularity of eco-friendly tents has provided a significant growth opportunity for manufacturers. For instance, KarTent, a Dutch company, makes 100% recyclable camping tents entirely out of un-coated and thick cardboard, without the use of toxic chemicals. These tents are gaining widespread preference across music festivals as a means to curb the waste resulting from the tents left behind by attendants.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Tent Type:

1. Tunnel Tent

2. Dome Tent

3. Geodesic Tent

4. Others

Market Breakup by Tent Capacity:

1. One Person

2. Two Persons

3. Three or More Persons

Market Breakup by End Use:

1. Recreational Activities

2. Military and Civil

3. Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

