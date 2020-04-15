Cancer Biomarkers Market Research Report 2020-2027

Driving factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches and FDA approvals, and technological advancements are expected to boost the market over the years. However, unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global cancer biomarkers market is expected to reach US$ 31,206.00 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,175.69 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

Leading companies in this research are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Hologic Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, bioMérieux S.A., and Creative Diagnostics among others.

The global cancer biomarkers market, based on the biomarker type, is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and others. In 2018, the protein biomarkers segment held the largest market share of the cancer biomarkers market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the remarkable potential of protein biomarkers in cancer diagnostics, detection, and clinical & therapeutic applications and lower price of protein biomarker tests as compared to genetic biomarker tests.