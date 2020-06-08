Candle Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The Candle Market report has been tailored in such a way that it gives total data related with market perspectives which directly or indirectly influence the industry structure. The report also opens up on a detailed investigation of various market factor such as growth path, trends, revenue, challenges and opportunity during the forecast timeline. Therefore, this report includes a full-scale market assessment that will help to acquire a deeper understanding of competitive benchmarking, market forecasts, company market share and market dynamics.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the candle market include Balthasar + Co. AG, Bolsius International BV, Cereria Pernici Srl, Delsbo Candles AB, GALA-Kerzen GmbH, Gies Kerzen GmbH, KORONA Candles S.A., SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Suomen Kerta Oy, The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. and VILA HERMANOS CERERÍA SA among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of candles for providing dim light and fragrance to enhance room ambience of the room is driving the market growth. Increasing use of scented candle in aromatherapy for better relaxing experience is further boosting the growth of candle market. Wide variety of candles and their easy availability owing to expanding unorganized, organized and online retail stores is also a factor contributing the market growth. However, fluctuation in raw material cost with availability of substitute products is projected to hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of candle.

Market Segmentation

The broad candle market has been sub-grouped into type and distribution channel. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Pillar Candles

Floating Candles

Votive Candles

Tapers

Filled Candles

Tealight Candles

Gel Candles

Specialty Candles

Liquid Candles

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Or Gift Shops

Department Or Home Decor Stores

Mass Merchandise Retailers

Direct Sales

Online

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for candle in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

