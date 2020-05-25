CANNABIS ALCOHOL MARKET 2020 GLOBAL COMPANIES PROFILE, GROWTH PROSPECTS, HISTORICAL DATA, REGIONAL SEGMENTATION AND TRENDS BY FORECAST 2024 | TOP PLAYERS: CRAFT SPIRITS, HOPP AND HEMP, COALITION BREWING, GREEN MONKEY CBD, GREEN TIME BREWING, TWO ROOTS ETC

The Global Cannabis Alcohol Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Increase in legalization and use cannabis are the key driving factors of the market. However, stringent regulations may restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

The global cannabis alcohol market is primarily segmented based on different product type, source, application, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

* CBD Infused Beer

* CBD Infused Vodka

* CBD Infused Gin

* CBD Infused Wine

* Others

On the basis of source, the market is split into:

* Cannabis CBD Oil

* Cannabis THC Oil

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Recreational Use

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Craft Spirits

* Hopp and Hemp

* Coalition Brewing

* Green Monkey CBD

* Green Time Brewing

* Two Roots

* Ceria Brewing Co.

* Fat Dog Spirits.

* Nirvana Spirits

* Wee Hemp

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Cannabis Alcohol Market Overview

5. Global Cannabis Alcohol Market by Product Type

6. Global Cannabis Alcohol Market by Application

7. Global Cannabis Alcohol Market by Region

8. North America Cannabis Alcohol Market

9. Europe Cannabis Alcohol Market

10. Asia Pacific Cannabis Alcohol Market

11. South America Cannabis Alcohol Market

12. Middle East & Africa Cannabis Alcohol Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Cannabis Alcohol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

