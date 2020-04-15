Cannabis Cultivation Market Emerging Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Application, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Cannabis is a restorative, recreational and fiber plant comprising of a psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This has started from Central Asia and now developed worldwide through open air and furthermore indoor by hydroponic innovation. The most well-known employments of cannabis incorporate extreme or long haul torment, queasiness and retching because of chemotherapy (malignancy medications), and excruciating muscle fits as a clinical medication. These are likewise used to deliver hemp fiber for use in paper, materials and attire.

The cannabis cultivation market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cannabis cultivation, legalization of cannabis for medical & recreational purposes across the globe and increasing demand for marijuana-based products among patients has created numerous opportunities for new as well as existing players in the market. The tax associated with this is important for driving revenue in the consumer market and improvement of the legal cannabis market. The rapid advancement of genetic development and intellectual property of cannabis has also been the main key driver for the growth of the cannabis cultivation market.

Major Key Players Operating in this Market Study:-

Tikun Olam

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Canntrust

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

The Cronos Group

The report analyzes factors affecting Cannabis Cultivation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cannabis Cultivation market in these regions.

The global cannabis cultivation market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of product, the market is classified as buds, oils and tinctures. On the basis of applications, the market is classified as medical, recreational and industrial hemp.

The reports cover key developments in the Cannabis Cultivation Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cannabis Cultivation Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cannabis Cultivation in the global market.

