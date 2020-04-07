Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Cannabis is a medicinal, recreational and fiber plant consisting of a psychoactive element-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This has originated from Central Asia and now cultivated worldwide through outdoor and also indoor by hydroponic technology. The most common uses of cannabis include severe or long-term pain, nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy (cancer treatments), and painful muscle spasms as a medical drug. These are also used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing.

The cannabis cultivation market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cannabis cultivation, legalization of cannabis for medical & recreational purposes across the globe and increasing demand for marijuana-based products among patients has created numerous opportunities for new as well as existing players in the market. The tax associated with this is important for driving revenue in the consumer market and improvement of the legal cannabis market. The rapid advancement of genetic development and intellectual property of cannabis has also been the main key driver for the growth of the cannabis cultivation market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

CANOPY GROWTH APHRIA AURORA CANNABIS TILRAY GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC. TIKUN OLAM CANNABIS SATIVA, INC. CANNTRUST VIVO CANNABIS INC THE CRONOS GROUP

The global cannabis cultivation market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of product, the market is classified as buds, oils and tinctures. On the basis of applications, the market is classified as medical, recreational and industrial hemp.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cannabis cultivation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cannabis cultivation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cannabis cultivation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cannabis cultivation market in these regions.

