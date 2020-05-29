Cannabis Products Market 2020 Statistics Report with COVID-19 Effects on Industry by 2026 | Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Cannabis Products Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Cannabis Products market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Cannabis Products market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Cannabis Products market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Cannabis Products market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc, Tilray Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Cronos Group Inc., MedMen, Cannabis Science Inc., Maricann Group Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cannabis Products Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cannabis Products Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Cannabis Products Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Cannabis Products market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Cannabis Products Market Segmentation by Product:

Oil

Powder

Capsule

Cream

Others

Global Cannabis Products Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Cosmetics

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Cannabis Products Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Cannabis Products market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Cannabis Products market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Cannabis Products market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cannabis Products market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cannabis Products market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cannabis Products market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Cannabis Products market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Cannabis Products market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Cannabis Products market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Cannabis Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Powder

1.3.4 Capsule

1.3.5 Cream

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Products Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Medical

1.4.3 Cosmetics

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Cannabis Products Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Products Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Cannabis Products Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Cannabis Products Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Cannabis Products Industry Trends

2.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Cannabis Products Market Trends

2.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Cannabis Products Market Drivers

2.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Cannabis Products Market Challenges

2.4.4 Covid-19 Impact: Cannabis Products Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Products Players: Views for Future

3 Covid-19 Impact on Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cannabis Products Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Products Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Products by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis Products as of 2019)

3.4 Global Cannabis Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Products Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Products Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Products Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Impact on Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cannabis Products Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Cannabis Products Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Cannabis Products Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Covid-19 Impact on Global Cannabis Products Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cannabis Products Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Cannabis Products Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cannabis Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Cannabis Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Cannabis Products Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Cannabis Products Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Cannabis Products Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Cannabis Products Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Cannabis Products Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Cannabis Products Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

11.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

11.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.3 Aphria Inc

11.3.1 Aphria Inc Corporation Information

11.3.2 Aphria Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Aphria Inc Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Aphria Inc Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.3.5 Aphria Inc SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Aphria Inc Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.4 Tilray Inc.

11.4.1 Tilray Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tilray Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Tilray Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Tilray Inc. Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.4.5 Tilray Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Tilray Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.5 Medical Marijuana, Inc.

11.5.1 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.5.5 Medical Marijuana, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.6 Cronos Group Inc.

11.6.1 Cronos Group Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cronos Group Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Cronos Group Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Cronos Group Inc. Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.6.5 Cronos Group Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Cronos Group Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.7 MedMen

11.7.1 MedMen Corporation Information

11.7.2 MedMen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 MedMen Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 MedMen Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.7.5 MedMen SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 MedMen Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.8 Cannabis Science Inc.

11.8.1 Cannabis Science Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cannabis Science Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Cannabis Science Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Cannabis Science Inc. Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.8.5 Cannabis Science Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Cannabis Science Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.9 Maricann Group Inc.

11.9.1 Maricann Group Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Maricann Group Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Maricann Group Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Maricann Group Inc. Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.9.5 Maricann Group Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Maricann Group Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.10 VIVO Cannabis Inc.

11.10.1 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Products and Services

11.10.5 VIVO Cannabis Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

12 Covid-19 Impact on Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Covid-19 Impact on Cannabis Products Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Cannabis Products Sales Channels

12.2.2 Cannabis Products Distributors

12.3 Cannabis Products Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Cannabis Products Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Cannabis Products Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Products Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Cannabis Products Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”