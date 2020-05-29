Cannabis Products Market Study 2020-2026 by Current and Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast | Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc

“

Quality Market Research on Global Cannabis Products Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Cannabis Products market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Cannabis Products market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Cannabis Products market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Cannabis Products market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc, Tilray Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Cronos Group Inc., MedMen, Cannabis Science Inc., Maricann Group Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cannabis Products Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cannabis Products Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Cannabis Products Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Cannabis Products market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Cannabis Products Market Segmentation by Product:

Oil

Powder

Capsule

Cream

Others

Global Cannabis Products Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Cosmetics

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Cannabis Products Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Cannabis Products market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Cannabis Products market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Cannabis Products market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cannabis Products market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cannabis Products market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cannabis Products market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Cannabis Products market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Cannabis Products market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Cannabis Products market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Cannabis Products Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis Products Product Overview

1.2 Cannabis Products Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Oil

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Capsule

1.2.4 Cream

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Cannabis Products Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cannabis Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Cannabis Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cannabis Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Cannabis Products Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Products Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Products Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Products Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Products Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Products Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis Products as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Products Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Products Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Global Cannabis Products Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cannabis Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cannabis Products Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cannabis Products Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Cannabis Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Cannabis Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Cannabis Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Cannabis Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Cannabis Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Cannabis Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Cannabis Products by Application

4.1 Cannabis Products Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical

4.1.2 Cosmetics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Cannabis Products Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cannabis Products Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cannabis Products Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cannabis Products Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cannabis Products by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cannabis Products by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cannabis Products by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products by Application

5 North America Cannabis Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Cannabis Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Cannabis Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Cannabis Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Products Business

10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

10.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

10.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Aphria Inc

10.3.1 Aphria Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aphria Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Aphria Inc Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Aphria Inc Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.3.5 Aphria Inc Recent Development

10.4 Tilray Inc.

10.4.1 Tilray Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tilray Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Tilray Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tilray Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.4.5 Tilray Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Medical Marijuana, Inc.

10.5.1 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.5.5 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Cronos Group Inc.

10.6.1 Cronos Group Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cronos Group Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cronos Group Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cronos Group Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.6.5 Cronos Group Inc. Recent Development

10.7 MedMen

10.7.1 MedMen Corporation Information

10.7.2 MedMen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 MedMen Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MedMen Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.7.5 MedMen Recent Development

10.8 Cannabis Science Inc.

10.8.1 Cannabis Science Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cannabis Science Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Cannabis Science Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cannabis Science Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.8.5 Cannabis Science Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Maricann Group Inc.

10.9.1 Maricann Group Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Maricann Group Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Maricann Group Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Maricann Group Inc. Cannabis Products Products Offered

10.9.5 Maricann Group Inc. Recent Development

10.10 VIVO Cannabis Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cannabis Products Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Cannabis Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 VIVO Cannabis Inc. Recent Development

11 Cannabis Products Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cannabis Products Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cannabis Products Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

