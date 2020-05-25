CANNABIS SEEDS MARKET MOVEMENTS BY 2026: HEALTHCARE INNVATION, INDUSTRY SHARE, GROWTH RATE, PRODUCT TYPES, REGIONAL TRENDS| KEY DRIVERS-THE SCOTTS, CARA THERAPEUTICS, CANOPY GROWTH, MEDRELEAF, GW PHARMACEUTICALS, AURORA CANNABIS, APHRIA, CANNIMED ETC.

The global cannabis seeds market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. High application of cannabis seeds for medicinal usage for the treatment of chronic diseases is expected to be major driving factor for market during forecast period. However, government regulation on usage of cannabis is expected to hamper the growth of market.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1193706

The global cannabis seeds market is primarily segmented based on different crop type, application, and region.

On the basis of crop type, the market is split into:

*Cannabis Indica

*Cannabis Sativa

Based on application, the market is divided into:

*Medical

*Recreational

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

*North America (U.S., Canada)

*Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

*Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

*Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

*Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The key players profiled in the market include:

*The Scotts Company LLC

*Cara Therapeutics Inc.

*Canopy Growth Corporation

*MedReleaf Corp.

*GW Pharmaceuticals plc

*Aurora Cannabis Inc.

*Aphria Inc.

*CanniMed Ltd.

*Sprott Inc.

*Insys Therapeutics Inc.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

GET Discount: https://www.orianresearch.com/discount/1193706

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, regional, country, crop type, and application market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and value chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

*Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

*Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

*Detailed insights on emerging regions, crop types, and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

*Identification of the key patents filed in the field of cannabis seeds

Target Audience:

*Cannabis Seeds Manufacturers & Technology Providers

*Research and Consulting Firms

*Government and Research Organizations

*Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

Buy Now: https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1193706

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]