Capecitabine Industry 2020 Market Growth, Type, Trend, Key Players and Forecast Report 2023

Capecitabine Industry studies an orally-administered chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of metastatic breast and colorectal cancers. Capecitabine is a prodrug, which is enzymatically converted to fluorouracil (antimetabolite) in the tumor, where it inhibits DNA synthesis and slows growth of tumor tissue.

This report focuses on the Capecitabine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Capecitabine is a prescription medication used to treat breast cancer and cancer of the colon or rectum. Capecitabine belongs to a group of drugs called antimetabolites which work by interfering with DNA production, stopping cells from multiplying. The medication comes in tablet form and is usually taken twice daily, within 30 minutes after the end of a meal. The proportion of breast cancer with Handle in 2016 is about 40%, and the proportion of colorectal cancer in 2016 is about 31.94%.

Cancer clinical treatment projects have led to the increasing demand for Capecitabine. Increasing Cancer incidence across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the Capecitabine market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Capecitabine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Capecitabine Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Roche

Teva

Mylan

Hikma

Hengrui Medicine

Cipla

Reliance Group

Hetero

Market Segment by Type, covers:

500 mg

150 mg

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

