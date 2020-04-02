Capsule Endoscopy Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

The capsule endoscopy market was valued at US$ 368.65 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 697.29 million by 2027. Capsule endoscopes are tiny wireless endoscopy systems which are used to capture images of the internal tracts in the body. The endoscope camera fits in the vitamin size capsule and enables to take thousands of images which are then transmitted to the recorder. Capsule endoscopes allows the physicians to take the images of the parts where the traditional endoscope is unable to reach. The global capsule endoscopy market is driven by factors such as increase in gastrointestinal disorders worldwide, and rising patient preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods. However, the Limitations of Capsule Endoscopy such as lack of locomotive movement and less battery life are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for noninvasive screening methods worldwide is likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

An off-the-shelf report on Capsule Endoscopy Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

RF Co., Ltd.

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc.

CapsoVision, Inc.

Check-Cap

IntroMedic Co.,Ltd.

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Capsule Endoscopy Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Capsule Endoscopy Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By Product

Capsule Endoscopes Colonic Capsule Bowel Capsule Esophageal Capsule

Components Workstation Market Image Receiver Recorder Market Others Market



Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By Application

Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB)

Crohn’s Disease

Small Bowel Diseases

Other Diseases

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centers

Other End Users

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Capsule Endoscopy Market \ trends and forecast from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Capsule Endoscopy \ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Capsule Endoscopy Market is provided.

