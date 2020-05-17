Car Audio System Market by Car Type, Sales Channel, Technology Type and Forecast Report by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Car Audio System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Car audio system is used for entertainment and facilitating the communication for the person sitting in the car. Demand of in-car entertainment for greater driving experience along with more comfort for the driver and the occupants is rising globally. To enhance the brand experience and comfort of the driver, automakers focus toward deploying advanced audio systems in the cars. Owing to these facts, the global car audio system market is projected to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Browse full report [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/car-audio-system-market

Geographically, the car audio system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these geographies, APAC region is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, due to upsurge in the consumer spending on customized in-car entertainment systems for better experience along with expected increase in high-end car sales. Additionally, huge sales of cars in China, India, Japan, and other countries; rising per capita income; and demand for safety and entertainment features in the cars are further supporting the fast growth of the APAC market.

The major trend witnessed in the car audio system market is the launch of new features in entertainment systems and advanced audio systems. Increased competition among the major car audio system manufacturers to provide better experience to the customers is leading to the development and launch of new products in the market. For instance, Panasonic Corp. introduced Fender Premium Audio System, which is featured in Nissan TITAN 2019 for the first time.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/car-audio-system-market/report-sample

Car Audio System Market Segmentation

By Car Type

Economy

Executive

Luxury

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Technology Type

Voice Recognized

Non-Voice Recognized

This study covers