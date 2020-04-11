Carbon Black Market Analysis, Price Trends, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global carbon black market size is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 14.9 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Carbon black refers to a material that is composed of fine particles comprising primarily of carbon, along with small amounts of hydrogen, oxygen, sulfur and nitrogen. It is produced by extremely controlled processes of thermal decomposition or partial combustion of oil and gases. Characterized by heat stability and strong tint properties, it is widely utilized for numerous applications across diverse industry verticals. It is used as a rubber-reinforcing additive in the production of numerous rubber products to dampen earthquake vibration and as ink for printing newspaper and as ink-jet toner owing to its high coloring power. Apart from this, it is also used in the manufacturing of car fenders, magnetic tapes, semiconductors, heat-molded plastics, and coating for electric wires.

Some of these Top key players include: Cabot Corporation, Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon), Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD., Omsk Carbon Group OOO, Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd., OCI COMPANY Ltd., China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, and SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-black-market/requestsample

Global Carbon Black Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for high-performance rubber products in the automotive industry. Carbon black is widely used, along with different types of rubber, for customizing the performance of tires. It is also employed for providing strength and offering longevity to various extruded and molded industrial rubber products, including springs, belts, hoses and gaskets. Additionally, considerable growth in the construction sector, owing to the growing population, has led to the rising demand for industrial rubber and other related equipment. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually engaging in the development of specialty-grade carbon black using sustainable manufacturing methods. For instance, post-industrial carbon black and recycled polymers have been extensively utilized by the US-based Cabot Corporation in their recently launched new black masterbatch series. This is expected to aid plastic producers in meeting sustainability targets and lower their carbon footprint.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-black-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Furnace Black

2. Channel Black

3. Thermal Black

4. Acetylene Black

5. Others

Market Breakup by Grade:

1. Standard Grade

2. Specialty Grade

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Tire

2. Non-Tire Rubber

3. Plastics

4. Inks and Coatings

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group