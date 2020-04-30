CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE MARKET 2020 SCRUTINIZED IN NEW RESEARCH BY KEY PLAYERS LIKE AKER SOLUTIONS ASA,CARBON ENGINEERING LTD.,CHEVRON CORPORATION

Carbon capture and storage is the emission reduction process that is involved in capturing carbon dioxide from various different sources of emission, then separating it from other gases and transferring it to a suitable location for the storage. This technology is being adopted and implemented across the globe considering the cumulative commitment of industrial stakeholders in limiting CO2 emissions coupled with ongoing dominant role of fossil fuels in energy generation.

Top Key Players:- Aker Solutions ASA,Carbon Engineering Ltd.,Chevron Corporation,Equinor ASA,Exxon Mobil Corporation,Halliburton Company,NRG Energy, Inc.,Occidental Petroleum Corporation,Royal Dutch Shell plc,Schlumberger

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the carbon capture and storage market are the increasing demand for CO2 injection technique for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and strict government regulations towards GHG emissions. In addition, the boosting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the carbon capture and storage market growth in the coming years.

The global carbon capture and storage market is segmented on the basis of component and end-user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as Carbon Capture Technologies and Carbon Storage. Based on end-user industry, the carbon capture and storage market is divided into Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Carbon Capture and Storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Carbon Capture and Storage market in these regions

