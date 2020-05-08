Cash Management System Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Acumatica, Inc., ALVARA Cash Management Group AG, Aurionpro Solutions Limited
Cash Management System Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise); Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs); End User (Banks, Retail, Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC), Commercial Enterprises) and Geography
A cash management system is mainly used to manage payments, liquidity, account balances, and cash flows (inflows, outflows, or within the firm). Cash management refers to a broad area of finance involved in the handling, collection, and utilization of money. Cash management systems provide advantages such as cash concentration, zero balance accounting, and management of multiple bank associations from a central point. They have cash forecasting and cash positioning capabilities, which help ineffectual decision making concerning cash management. Additionally, cash management systems based on cash demand forecasting help banks in improving the earnings on their cash resources and reduce operational costs. In addition, cash management systems have the ability to improve cash pooling and cash sweeping.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Acumatica, Inc., ALVARA Cash Management Group AG, Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Evry, Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH, intimus International GmbH, National Cash Management Systems, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle, Sage Intacct, Inc.
In the current economy and global environment, organizations are espousing cash management systems in order to get a combined view of real-time cash reporting data from a centralized system, which is the major factor driving the growth of the cash management system market. However, a rise in government initiatives to indorse a cashless economy is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the cash management system market. Nonetheless, increasing demand for cash management systems in the retail industry is a major factor that is predicted to create new opportunities for the cash management system market.
Table of Content:
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEAWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. ACUMATICA, INC.
12.1.1. Key Facts
12.1.2. Business Description
12.1.3. Products and Services
12.1.4. Financial Overview
12.1.5. SWOT Analysis
12.1.6. Key Developments
12.2. ALVARA CASH MANAGEMENT GROUP AG
12.2.1. Key Facts
12.2.2. Business Description
12.2.3. Products and Services
12.2.4. Financial Overview
12.2.5. SWOT Analysis
12.2.6. Key Developments
12.3. AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LIMITED
12.3.1. Key Facts
12.3.2. Business Description
12.3.3. Products and Services
12.3.4. Financial Overview
12.3.5. SWOT Analysis
12.3.6. Key Developments
12.4. EVRY
