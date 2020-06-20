Cast Elastomers Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

Global Cast Elastomers Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Cast Elastomers Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Cast Elastomers Market

Global cast elastomers market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing developments undergoing in the market, as well as the rise in demand for industrial and automotive components that utilize cast elastomers.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cast Elastomers Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cast elastomers market are BASF SE; Covestro AG; Dow; Huntsman International LLC; Era Polymers Pty Limited; Tosoh Corporation; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; LANXESS; Coim Group; Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.; Manali Petrochemical; Polytek Development Corp.; Grupo Synthesia; SAPICI S.p.A.; Makro Chemical; TAIWAN PU CORPORATION; VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.; Accella Polyurethane Systems; Polycoat Products; Chemline; Everchem Specialty Chemicals; Perstorp; Herikon BV; LUC Group; Nordmann, Rassmann GmbH and Chemix.

This report studies Global Cast Elastomers Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Global Cast Elastomers Market By Type (Hot Cast, Cold Cast), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Mining, Oil & Gas, Sports & Leisure, Agriculture, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition: Global Cast Elastomers Market

Cast elastomers are rubber-like materials that have significant amounts of elasticity and can return to their original shape and structure on pressure/force release. They are stretchable materials that are based on polyethers, polyesters or both. Due to their thermosetting characteristics, they possess abrasion resistance, tear resistance, high levels of strength and can enhance the features of products they are utilized in.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand for the product from various end-use industries; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Benefits associated with the usage of these products due to their superior mechanical and chemical properties; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to establishment of several manufacturing units; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations amid significant environmental impact during the manufacturing and production of these products are factors restraining the growth of the market

Vulnerable nature of prices associated with raw materials utilized in the production of these products are factors restraining the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Polytek Development Corp. announced the acquisition of BCC Products, Inc. which is a supplier of tools, molds, and casting polymers utilized in automotive, aerospace, foundry and marine industries. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Polytek for providing molds and casting solutions.

In October 2016, Manali Petrochemical announced that they had acquired Notdeome Ltd. for approximately USD 18 million, which will help in expansion of technologies, production capabilities and expand the geographical presence for servicing their customers from automotive, appliances, home furnishing, paints & coatings, and pharmaceutical industries.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cast Elastomers Market

Global cast elastomers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cast elastomers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

