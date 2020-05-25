Castor Oil and Derivatives Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Adani Wilmar, Hokoku Corporation, ITOH Oil Chemicals

Castor is a vegetable oil extracted from the castor beans by pressing them. It is a rich source of monosaturated and ricolenic fatty acids. Castor oil and its derivatives possess well known medicinal benefits. They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes them highly-priced in therapeutic applications. Castor oil also possesses consistent viscosity and low freezing point, making them an ideal alternative to synthetic lubricants.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing consumption of bio-based lubricants and oils has led to high demand for castor oil and its derivatives. Castor oil is also used in the production of biofuels and bio-diesels. The transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy has been instrumental in shaping the biofuel industry. Widespread uses of biodiesel derived from castor in end-use industries such as energy, automotive, and aviation are anticipated to drive the demands for castor oils and derivatives. Furthermore, castor oil and its derivatives are highly regarded in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries and are used to manufacture hair oils and moisturizers. The pervasive uses of castor oils and derivatives in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are expected to augment the consumption of castor oil even further.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Castor Oil and Derivatives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the castor oil and derivatives market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global castor oil and derivatives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading castor oil and derivatives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global castor oil and derivatives market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the castor oil and derivatives market is segmented into sebacic acid, 12-HAS,, ricinoleic acid, hydrogenated castor oil, undecylenic acid, dehydrated castor oil, and others. The castor oil and derivatives market on the basis of application is classified into lubricants, surface coatings, biodiesel, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, plastics & resins, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global castor oil and derivatives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The castor oil and derivatives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the castor oil and derivatives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the castor oil and derivatives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the castor oil and derivatives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the castor oil and derivatives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for castor oil and derivatives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the castor oil and derivatives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the castor oil and derivatives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Hokoku Corporation

ITOH Oil Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jayant Agro-Organics Limited

N.K. Proteins Pvt Limited

RPK Agrotech

Taj Agro Products Limited

Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.

Tongliao Tonghua Castor Chemical Co., Ltd.

Xingtai Lantian Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

