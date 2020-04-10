Catalog Management System Market Development and Growth, Segmentation Forecast to 2025 – IBM, SAP, Oracle, Coupa Software, Servicenow, Proactis

Global Catalog Management System Market valued approximately USD 761 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.51% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Improvement in information technology systems that fulfill customers’ requirements and increasing use of the internet for business are driving the growth in the Global Catalog Management System Market. However, the risk associated with data security and lack of awareness about the utilities and benefits of catalog management systems hinder the growth in the market. A catalog management system is used to edit online catalogs, thus enables suppliers to price the goods available. It is a process that helps suppliers to quickly modify the changes in product and price, and introduce new items.

The regional analysis of Global Catalog Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include IBM, SAP, Oracle, Coupa Software, Servicenow, Proactis, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, Comarch, Salsify, Zycus, GEP, Ericsson, Amdocs, Insite Software, Plytix, Vroozi, Mirakl, Sellercloud, Sigma Systems, Vinculum, Claritum, Ejeeva, Suntec, Cellent and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Service Catalogs

– Product Catalogs

By Component:

– Solution

– Services

By Deployment:

– Cloud

– On-Premises

By Organization Size:

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Industry:

– IT and Telecom

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Media and Entertainment

– Travel and Hospitality

– Others

