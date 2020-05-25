CBD OIL EXTRACT MARKET 2020-2026: DEVELOPMENT POLICY, IMPACT FACTORS, REGIONAL ANALYSIS & KEY PLAYERS PROFILE (ENDOCA, CBD AMERICAN SHAMAN, GAIA BOTANICALS, ISODIOL, MEDICAL MARIJUANA, AURORA CANNABIS (AC), CANNOID, CANOPY , CV SCIENCES, IRIE CBD ETC.

The increase in approval of CBD oil in various countries is one of the chief factors supplementing the market growth. Additionally, multiple uses of CBD oil further aids the market to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. However, stringent regulations in developing countries such as India and China might affect the growth of the market in an undesirable manner.

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is the oil extracted from cannabis for a varied number of purposes such as hair treatment, skin care, and utilized in patients suffering from cancer to minimize the pain from chemotherapy and other indications.

The global CBD Oil Extract market is primarily segmented based on type, application and regions. Based on type the market is segmented into 250 mg, 500 mg and 750 mg. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Full Spectrum

* Isolates

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Anxiety

* Fibromyalgia (FM)

* Diabetes

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* ENDOCA

* CBD American Shaman

* Gaia Botanicals

* Isodiol

* Medical Marijuana

* Aurora Cannabis (AC)

* Cannoid

* Canopy Growth Corporation

* CV Sciences

* IRIE CBD

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global CBD Oil Extract Market Overview

5. Global CBD Oil Extract Market by Product Type

6. Global CBD Oil Extract Market by Application

7. Global CBD Oil Extract Market by Region

8. North America CBD Oil Extract Market

9. Europe CBD Oil Extract Market

10. Asia Pacific CBD Oil Extract Market

11. South America CBD Oil Extract Market

12. Middle East & Africa CBD Oil Extract Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. CBD Oil Extract Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

