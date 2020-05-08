CBD Skin Care Market Analysis and Outlook to 2026 | Leading Players Kiehl’s, Cannuka, Leef Organics, Medical Marijuana

Global CBD Skin Care Market 2019 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2026

Cannabis plant family mainly is categorized into hemp and marijuana. Cannabis comprises of variety of different compounds know as cannabinoids, which comprises of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that induces psychoactive effects. CBD infused drugs are used to treat anxiety, chronic pain, sleep ailments, and mood disorders. Another type of cannabis plant know as Hemp is typically grown for its fiber. Cannabis extracted from Hemp does not, contain more than 0.3% of THC.

Some of the key players of CBD Skin Care Market: Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka LLC, Leef Organics, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Kapu Maku LLC, VERTLYBALM, Elixinol Global Limited, Fab CBD Company, and Endoca LLC

Hemp is largely used in industrial applications including paper manufacturing, clothing, biofuel, food products, oil, and other type of THC free CBD products. However, Marijuana is mainly used for recreational and medicinal purposes. The global CBD skin care market was valued at $633.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $3,484.00 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period. The CBD skin care market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $2,747.4 million from 2019 to 2026. The rise in acceptance of cannabis industrial, medical, and consumer goods manufacturing attracts leading players in the world to invest into R&D activities in this nascent market. The increased investments from global players is expected to fuel the revenue growth of overall CBD skin care market in near future.

Segmentation by Solution:

The CBD skin care market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into oils, lotion & creams, masks & serums, bath & soaps, and others. By form, it is categorized into hemp and marijuana. By distribution channel, it is categorized into departmental stores, e-commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail pharmacies, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

Most important Source of CBD Skin Care covered in this report are:

Hemp

Marijuana

Based on Distribution Channel, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Departmental Stores

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

and Others

Rise in cannabis applications across the wellness and beauty especially for CBD oil is attracting a lot of attention of investors to engage into manufacturing activities. The CBD oil possesses unique anti-inflammatory and anti-acne properties, which are quite popular among cosmetic manufacturer. The CBD oil based products finds variety of wellness applications and are popular among athletes and body builders. The oil claims the reduction of post-exercise inflammation and also promotes muscle growth. CBD is also making way across makeup and cosmetic product including face creams, lip balms, mascara, and body lotion through its unique attributes of anti-inflammation. The increase in popularity of CBD based skin care products and legalization of cannabis cultivation among the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to further boost the revenue growth of the CBD skin care market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Cbd Skin Care Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: Cbd Skin Care Market, By Source

Chapter 6: Cbd Skin Care Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 7: Cbd Skin Care Market By Region

Chapter 8: Competition Landscape

