Cellulose Acetate Market Opportunity, Demand, recent trends, Major Driving Factors and Business Growth Strategies 2025

Global Cellulose Acetate Market, By Type (Fiber, and Plastic), By Application (Cigarette Filters, Textiles & Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes & Labels), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Cellulose Acetate Market

The Global Cellulose Acetate Market is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, from USD 4.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Cellulose Acetate Market

Cellulose Acetate is a thermo plastic polymer manufactured from natural cellulose.it is a non-flammable natural plastic with an extensive range of applications such as textile & apparel, photographic films, tapes & labels, cigarette filters, and so on. During manufacturing of cellulose acetate, natural cellulose reacts with acetic anhydride and produces cellulose acetate. It has various physical properties that make it is an ideal choice for many applications. These properties are transparency, toughness, high flexibility and high dielectric constant. Rising number of cigarette consumers, preference for low tar cigarettes, and growing textile industry are projected to propel the growth of the. Major Key players have formulated strategic alliances, partnerships, and collaborations to fuel the growth of the market and sustain the competition. 2014, Solvay launched OcalioT a world-class cellulose acetate. It contains effective non-toxic material with a bio plasticizer. It is used for cosmetics and personal care, food packaging, electronic devices, toys, and mobile phones. In addition, active companies in the market are developing strategy of merger & acquisition. For instance, in 2016, Solvay signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eastman’s stake in their joint venture with Primester, and become its sole owner. In 2017, Hatch Innovations launched a new beard product called beard comb. It has unique natural material called cellulose acetate, which contain plastics used in combs and used for handling barber scissor.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in demand for cellulose acetate in Asia-Pacific

Rising number of cigarette consumers

Technological advancements

Growth in emerging economies

Increasing awareness regarding health risks associated with smoking.

Market Segmentation: Global Cellulose Acetate Market

The cellulose acetate market is segmented into type, end user and geography.

Based on type the market is segmented into fiber, and plastic and others.

On the basis of application the market is classified into cigarette filters, textiles & apparel, photographic films, tapes & labels and others.

Based on geography the global cellulose acetate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-pacific and, middle east & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cellulose Acetate Market

The global cellulose acetate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cellulose acetate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Cellulose Acetate Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are BASF SE, Kemira, Ecolab Inc, Solenis, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, SNF Group, SUEZ , Chembond Chemicals Limited, SAMCO, VASU Chemicals, Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals among others.

