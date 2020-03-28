Chitosan Market Volume Analysis by 2026

The study provides a decisive view of the chitosan market by segmenting it based on regions. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast production for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The segmentation includes production of different grades of chitosan for individual application segments in all the regions.

Inflation is not a part of pricing in the report. Prices of different grades of chitosan vary in each region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. The same price for each product grade for individual applications has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by application in each region.

The report provides market size of chitosan for 2013 and the forecast for the next six years. The global chitosan market size is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volumes are defined in tons, while market revenue for regions is in USD million. Market numbers are estimated based on chitosan production for different applications such as water treatment, pharmaceutical, biomedical, cosmetics, agrochemical, food & beverage and others. Each application requires a separate grade of chitosan. The market size and forecast for each major application is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in the report are based on production of different grades of chitosan and subsequently the production of chitosan materials in various regions.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized grades of chitosan has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. The price range of biomedical & pharmaceutical grade of chitosan varies. Cost for the most commonly available grade of chitosan has been considered. The chitosan market has been analyzed based on expected production capacity keeping in line with the rising demand. The market data for each segment is based on production volumes and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers, based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on expected production for different application segments, primarily water treatment, cosmetics, food & beverages, biomedical & pharmaceutical, agrochemical, industrial and others. We have used the bottom-up approach by considering individual application segments and integrating these to arrive at the global market. Application segments have been further bifurcated using the top-down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers manufacturers of chitosan. We have not included unorganized sectors of the market due to lack of secondary or primary data on this segment.

The report provides a detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Biothera, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, KitoZyme S.A., FMC Health & Nutrition, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Primex ehf. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.

Chitosan Market – Application Analysis

Water treatment

Biomedicine & pharmaceutics

Industrial

Food & beverages

Cosmetics

Agrochemical

Others (Including fuel cells, photographic products, etc.)

Chitosan Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

