Chlorogenic Acid Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Chlorogenic Acid market will register a 3.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 149.9 million by 2025, from $ 132.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chlorogenic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Chlorogenic Acid Includes:

Naturex

Nutragreen Biotechnology

EUROMED SA

Sabinsa Corporation

Nanjing Zelang

Applied Food Sciences

Cymbio Pharma

Zhejiang Skyherb

Changsha E.K HERB

Indfrag

Changsha Nulant Chem Co., Ltd

FLAVOUR TROVE

Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd

Chenguang Biotech

Changsha staherb natural ingredients

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)

Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

