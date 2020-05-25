Chromium Oxide Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact – Hebei Chromate Chemical, Hunter Chemical LLC, Huntsman (Venator)

Chromium is a hard metal available in a steel grey color. When used in alloys, it increases the strength and corrosion resistance of the material. Chromium oxide refers to a vital oxygen compound of chromium that is prepared when sodium dichromate is calcified in the presence of sulfur or carbon. Chromium oxide is green in color and is available in powdered, nanopowder, pieces, or pellets. It is used as a pigment in different applications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An upsurge in urbanization, along with an increase in construction activities, is raising the demand for steel, which in turn is driving the growth of the chromium oxide market. Besides, the application of chromium oxide as a pigment for coloring materials also drives market growth. However, chromium oxide can cause health problems such as skin rash, kidney or liver damage, and allergic reactions, which restricts the growth of the chromium oxide market. The increase in demand for chromium oxide from consumer and chemical industries is expected to boost the growth of chromium oxide market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Chromium Oxide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the chromium oxide market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global chromium oxide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chromium oxide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global chromium oxide market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of fiber type, the chromium oxide market is segmented into pigment grade, refractory grade and metallurgical grade. The chromium oxide market on the basis of application is broken into coating, ceramics, rubber, metallurgy and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global chromium oxide market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chromium oxide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the chromium oxide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the chromium oxide market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the chromium oxide market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from chromium oxide market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for chromium oxide market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the chromium oxide market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food binders. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hubei Zhenhua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hunter Chemical LLC

Huntsman (Venator)

Lanxess AG

Reade International Corporation

Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co. Ltd.

Soda Sanayii

Zhonglan Yima Chrome Chemical co. Ltd

