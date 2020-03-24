Cigarettes in Israel, Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2025

The global Cigarettes in Israel, market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Cigarettes in Israel, market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Cigarettes in Israel, market.

The Cigarettes in Israel, market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

Summary

Israel has historically been a relatively buoyant market for cigarettes on account of its reasonably high standard of living and its expanding population

However, government measures to reduce the incidence of smoking through restrictions and tax rises are having a major impact on consumption levels. At 7 billion pieces in 2018 volumes are 6.3% down on those of 1990.

Scope

– GlobalData estimate overall smoking incidence at 21.5% in 2018

– PMI controlled an estimated 59.0% of the market in 2019 while Dubek’s share was 11.0%. BAT took 17.5% while JTI 11.5%.

