Cleaning Robot Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019-2025

Cleaning robot market is expected to grow US$ 8,441.3 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2,105.0 Mn in 2017. Floor cleaning robots are expected to continue its dominance. Currently, almost 92% of the cleaning robots are for floor cleaning. This type of robots are used in residential, commercial, as well as industrial applications, as it saves the time and doesn’t need any human observation all the time. Earlier floor cleaning robots used to come with vacuum cleaning application, but with the advancements in technology, the floor cleaning robots are manufactured to perform vacuum cleaning, mopping, disinfection, UV cleaning, and others.

Request Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000802/

Top Companies Mentioned:-

1. Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

2. Dyson Limited

3. Ecovacs Robotics

4. Intellibot Robotics

5. iRobot Corporation

6. LG Electronics Co. Ltd.

7. Neato Robotics

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is is the integration of AI technology in the robots for communication with the user and further automation of the activities performed by the robots. With increasing urbanization and busier life of the people in urban areas, there remains very less time for the cleaning activities. With the increasing theft cases, depending on any labor for the cleaning purpose in the absence of the owner of the home might be a bit risky. Therefore, many of the people are shifting towards robots for the cleaning activities of their homes in their presence as well as absence and to ensure a proper cleaning of every corner of the house.

Cleaning robot market by type is segmented into floor cleaning, lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, window cleaning and others. Different types of cleaning robots are used for different activities and accordingly have their use in one or more applications.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the cleaning robots industry.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000802/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]