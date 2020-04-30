Clinical Trial Supplies Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like Catalent, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Almac Group, Biocair

Driving factors of the clinical trial supplies market are increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditures and an increase in several clinical trials. However, the rising cost of drug development and clinical trials and challenges for clinical trials due to the negative impact of coronavirus are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Clinical Trial Supplies Market Players:

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Almac Group

Parexel International Corporation

Biocair

UDG Healthcare plc (Sharp)

PCI Healthcare Services

Owens & Minor Inc.

KLIFO

Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd

A clinical trial is a crucial and significant step in the determination of the safety and effectiveness of a medical strategy, treatment, or device for commercial usage. These studies also help understand and determine the best medical approaches for a particular therapeutic area. Clinical trials are conducted primarily to collect data regarding the safety and efficacy of the new drug and device development. Before the approval of drug molecules or medical devices by the regulatory authorities, a series of clinical studies are conducted. The increasing prevalence of various communicable and non-communicable diseases is triggering the demand for the development of new drugs or medical devices. The abovementioned scenario is, in turn, expected to surge the need for clinical trial supplies management in the coming years. As per the data from the US National Library of Medicine, in 2018, there were~280,801 clinical studies ongoing in 50 states and 204 countries. The following figure shows the rise in the number of studies registered in the past couple of years until August 2018. Hence, the increasing number of clinical trials, raising the demand for supplies, is a significant factor driving the growth of the clinical trial supplies management market.

The “Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Clinical Trial Supplies market with detailed market segmentation by product type, packet size, flavor, distribution channel, and geography. The global Clinical Trial Supplies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Clinical Trial Supplies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

