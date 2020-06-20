Closed Molding Composites Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Global Closed Molding Composites Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Co-Polyester-Ether Elastomers (COPE) Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global Closed Molding Composites Market, By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Other Fiber Composites), Material Type (Resins, Reinforcements, Additives & Fillers, Core Materials, Surface Finishes), Manufacturing Process (Vacuum Infusion & Bagging, Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Reusable Bag Molding, Injection Molding, Pultrusion, Resin Transfer Molding, Others), Application (Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Closed Molding Composites Market

Global closed molding composites market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 53.65 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 94.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising trend of market value can be attributed to the rising demand from various applicable industries due to the increasing benefits like reduction of weight which improves the efficiency of products.

Market Definition: Global Closed Molding Composites Market

Closed molding of composites is an automated heavy-set method of combining raw materials that are inserted into a closed mold or a vacuum bag that seals it off from the air. This method includes a number of different processes which are eco-friendly and help in reduction of emissions of volatile organic compounds. Due to the variety of applications of this method and benefits associated with the usage of materials formed from it, the market is expected to grow quite significantly.

Demand from Boeing for the production of aircraft is expected to positively impact the market growth as closed molding composite are used in more than 50% of the aircrafts, and with the increasing levels of production of aircrafts from boeing from 10-12 aircrafts per month in 2016. This rising levels of aircraft production is anticipated to reach 16 per month by 2019.

Market Drivers:

Eco-friendly production methods and reduction in harmful emissions in the environment is one of the major drivers for the market growth

Rise in demand from aerospace & defense industries is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High installation & set-up costs associated with the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Fluctuation and high cost of raw materials required for the processing and production through this method is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Closed Molding Composites Market

By Fiber Type Glass Fiber Composites Carbon Fiber Composites Chopped Carbon Fiber Continuous Carbon Fiber Other Fiber Composites Aramid Fiber Composites Natural Fiber Composites

By Material Type Resins Reinforcements Additives & Fillers Core Materials Surface Finishes

By Manufacturing Process Vacuum Infusion & Bagging Compression Molding Injection Molding Reaction Injection Molding Reusable Bag Molding Pultrusion Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Light Resin Transfer Molding (LRTM) Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) Others Centrifugal Casting Continuous Lamination

By Application Transportation Interiors Exteriors Aerospace & Defense Interiors Exteriors Wind Energy Electrical & Electronics Construction Industrial Housing Civil Engineering Others Marine Sporting Goods



Key Developments in the Market

In October 2018, Seeman Composites Inc. announced the acquisition of Material Sciences Corp, allowing for the company to expand its working portfolio and profile.

In January 2018, Core Molding Technologies announced the acquisition of Horizon Plastics International Inc. expanding its technology base and expanding its products and sales avenues.

Competitive Analysis: Global Closed Molding Composites Market

Global closed molding composites market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of closed molding composites market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Closed Molding Composites Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the closed molding composites market are Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Core Molding Technologies, STRONGWELL CORPORATION, Huntsman International LLC., Gurit, Scott Bader Company Ltd., TEIJIN LIMITED., A. Schulman Inc., MENZOLIT, GKN Aerospace, Polynt, Exel Group World Wide, SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Chomarat, Molded Plastic Industries Inc., KraussMaffei Group, Seemann Composites Inc., and New Boston RTM.

