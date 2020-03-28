Cloud Encryption Market Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2027

According to a new market study entitled “Cloud Encryption Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Connectivity (Wired, Wireless); Distribution Channel (Retail, Online); Industry (Agriculture, Public Sector, Residential, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The rapid expansion of information security and business regulations globally have resulted in burgeoning security and privacy challenges among the key corporate executives. Owing to this the cloud storage providers, few years back had come with encryption services for encrypting the data before it is transmitted to the cloud storage. Furthermore, the encryption is observed to be one of the most effective data security strategies used by the organization, some of these strategies include scrambling the contents of a file, database and system in a way that it can be decoded only with the help of a decryption key.

Expansion in Cloud Adoption and Virtualization, increasing number of cyber-attacks, malicious software and risk related to the data theft are some of the key drivers for the growth of global cloud encryption market. However, lack of awareness about cloud encryption and high budget for the adoption of cloud encryption solution are some of the major restraints for the growth of the global cloud encryption market.

The “Global Cloud Encryption Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cloud encryption industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cloud encryption market with detailed market segmentation by component, service model, deployment model, vertical and geography. The global cloud encryption market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key cloud encryption market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are CipherCloud, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hytrust, Inc., Gemalto NV, Skyhigh Networks, Secomba GmbH, Netskope Inc., Symantec Corporation, Sophos Group Plc. And Thales e-Security, Inc. among others.

TOC points of the market report:

Market size & stocks

Market trends and dynamics

Market drivers and opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in the industry

Marketing channel development trend

Market positioning

Pricing strategy

Brand strategy

Target client

