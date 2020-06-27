Cloud Gaming Market Future Growth Outlook | NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Micro Devices., IBM Corporation, Blade, Blacknut

Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Cloud Gaming Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. This Cloud Gaming market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. This Cloud Gaming market report contains insights about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. It also gives details regarding the actions of major players such as product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and respective effects in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values for this industry With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Cloud gaming market is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 37.86% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on cloud gaming market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Cloud Gaming Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for the Global Cloud Gaming Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Key Market Features in Global (United States, European Union and China) Cloud Gaming Market:

The report highlights Cloud Gaming market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global (United States, European Union and China) Cloud Gaming Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Introduction of 5G technology, increasing number of gamers across the globe, increasing demand and competitive among the gamers on mobile devices, growing number of internet users are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the cloud gaming market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing popularity of cloud gaming along with prevalence of improved cross platform gaming platform will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the cloud gaming market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding cloud gaming platform along with unavailability of high internet speed connectivity are acting as market restraints for cloud gaming in the above mentioned forecasted period.

List of Best Players profiled in Cloud Gaming Market Report;

NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Micro Devices., IBM Corporation, Blade, Blacknut, PAPERSPACE, RemoteMyApp Sp. z o. o., Playgiga., Ubitus K.K., Playkey, LOUDPLAY GLOBAL LIMITED, Electronic Arts Inc., Hatch Entertainment Oy, among other domestic and global players

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Offering (Infrastructure, Gaming Platform Services), Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Personal Computers & Laptops, Smart Televisions, Head-Mounted Displays), Solution Type (Video Streaming, File Streaming), Gamer Type (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, Hardcore Gamers), Deployment (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud), Gaming System (G-Cluster, PlayStation, Stream My Game, Steam in Home Streaming, Remote Play, Others)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Cloud Gaming market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Cloud Gaming industry.

What Businesses Can Hope to Get in Business Intelligence on Cloud Gaming Market?

The study insights on the Cloud Gaming market growth dynamics and opportunities highlights various key aspects, in which crucial ones are:

Which are the technology and strategic areas that emerging, new entrants, and established players should focus on keep growing in the industry-wide disruptions that COVID-19 has caused?

Which new avenues bear incredible potential during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions?

Which policies by governments can give the top stakeholders support their efforts of consolidation?

What new business models are gathering pace among companies to remain agile in post-COVID-era?

Which segments will see a surge in popularity in near future, and what calibrations players need to make to utilize the trend for an elongated period?

