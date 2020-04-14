Cloud Microservices Market Application Scope Analysis by 2018-2025 | Oracle, Infosys, CA Technologies, Syntel, IBM, NGINX

Global Cloud Microservices Market valued approximately USD 450.68 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.67% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are consumer-oriented business, digital revolutions, and propagation of the microservices architecture. The compliance and security concerns are a few of the key restraints to overcome for the major manufacturers. Microservices are an architectural methodology to create cloud applications. Here each application is built as a set of services and each is run in its own processes and each service communicates through application programming interfaces (API).

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017123

Global Cloud Microservices Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and End-Use Industry. The Platform subsegment of Component segment is forecasted is expected to dominate in terms of market share while Hybrid Cloud subsegment of Deployment segment is forecasted to grow with highest CAGR throughout the period of 2018-2025. Whereas the IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES) subsegment is anticipated to grow with the substantially highest annual rate in the End-Use Industry segment of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Some of the leading market players are Oracle, Infosys, CA Technologies, Syntel, IBM, NGINX, Microsoft, SmartBear Software, Salesforce, RapidValue Solutions, Pivotal Software, Marlabs, Kontena, RoboMQ, Macaw Software, OpenLegacy, Unifyed, Idexcel, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Weaveworks, and so on.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017123

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Platform

– Services

By Deployment:

– Hybrid

– Private

– Public

By Organization Size:

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprise

By End-Use Industry:

– Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

– Retail &eCommerce

– IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES)

– Telecom

– Media & Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017123

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.