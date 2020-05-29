CLOUD MICROSERVICES MARKET IS BOOMING WORLDWIDE | GUROCK, MARLABS INC., RAPIDVALUE SOLUTIONS, KONTENA, INC., MACAW SOFTWARE INC., UNIFYED., IDEXCEL, INC. AND OTHERS

Cloud Microservices Market analysis report includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. To get detailed market report, you can request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry at any time; we are there for you 24*7. This market report proves to be an outstanding resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The major areas covered in the report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. An excellent practice models and method of research applied while generating Cloud Microservices Market report unearths the best opportunities to thrive in the market.

Global Cloud Microservices Market accounted for USD 631.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% the forecast period to 2026.

The global cloud microservices market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Cloud microservices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Cloud Microservices Market

The renowned players in cloud microservices market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies., IBM, Microsoft, Infosys Limited, NGINX Inc., Oracle, Pivotal Software, Inc., Syntel, Inc., Gurock, Marlabs Inc., RapidValue Solutions, Kontena, Inc., Macaw Software Inc., UNIFYED., Idexcel, Inc. and among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Digital transformations.

Increasing proliferation of microservices architecture.

Customer-oriented business.

Security and compliance.

