Cloud Microservices Market to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 Major Players CA Technologies, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NGINX Inc., OpenLegacy, Pivotal Software, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Software AG, Syntel, Inc. (Atos SE)

Micro services are the architectural approach for developing cloud applications, where every application is made as a suite of services or modular components. These services run its own processes and communicate via an application programming interface (API) to assist specific business task. Cloud micro services help in building and installing business applications.

Some of The Leading Players of Cloud Microservices Market: CA Technologies, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NGINX Inc., OpenLegacy, Pivotal Software, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Software AG, Syntel, Inc. (Atos SE)

The factors driving the cloud micro services market is, with rapid enhancement in advanced technologies, use of connected devices and digital solutions is gaining high momentum due to which, the scope of digital transformation is getting broader. In this respect, cloud micro services helps in deploying these applications in a better way to ensure appropriate customer involvement. The cloud micro services market is growing at an exponential rate. Moreover, the Moreover, continuous increase in the use of the cloud-based application is expected to further create tremendous opportunities for cloud micro services market as the new architecture offers better scalability and cost-efficient solutions.

Chapter Details Cloud Microservices Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Cloud Microservices Market Landscape

Part 04: Cloud Microservices Market Sizing

Part 05: Cloud Microservices Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

