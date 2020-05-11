Cloud Migration Services Market 2020 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- Amazon Web Services, CISCO Systems, Microsoft Corp., IBM Co., Informatica, DXC, and VM Ware. Collaborations etc.

Cloud Migration Services Market

Global Cloud Migration industry valued approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The growing penetration of cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the industry. Many other prominent technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and serverless architecture are also increasing the demand for cloud migration solutions and services among enterprises notably.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, CISCO Systems, Microsoft Corp., IBM Co., Informatica, DXC, and VM Ware. Collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation.

Service Type:

 Cloud Integration

 Application Management & Monitoring

 Disaster Recovery

 Professional Service

 Managed Service

Application:

 Project Management

 Storage Management

 Performance Management

Deployment Model:

 Public Cloud

 Private Cloud

 Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size:

 Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

 Large Enterprises

Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

 Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

 Healthcare

 Retail

 Public Sector

 Manufacturing

 Media & Entertainment

 Others

