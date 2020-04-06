Cloud Robotics Market Outlook to 2026: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Irobot, Neato Robotics, Ecovacs Robotic

Global Cloud robotics market is accounted for $2.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.20billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Proliferation of the cloud technology, increase in the adoption of IOT and advancements in AI & machine learning technologies, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies and smart devices are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as high initial costs and R&D expenses, data privacy and security concerns are retraining the market. Moreover, growth potential across the developing nations and increase in the use of robots for industrial automation provides huge growth opportunities for the market growth.

Cloud robotics are controlled and operated by human operators at a distance, who use the remotely-sensed data and real-time information obtained through the communication network to improve the capabilities and applications of robotic systems. This is a field of robotics that reaps benefits of shared services and converged infrastructure and use cloud technologies such as cloud storage, cloud computing and other internet technologies. They involves robotic systems that are connected with a wired or/and wireless communication network.

Amongst development model, public cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Most of the cloud robotics developers prefer using the public cloud deployment model because of its cost-effectiveness and benefits. The public cloud services may be offered for free of cost or on a pay-per-use model, depending upon the requirements of the end-users. By geography, North America is anticipated to obtain the largest market share in the global market owing to the most highly developed region in terms of cloud, artificial intelligence and machine earning technologies.

Some of the keys players of global cloud robotics market include Google (US), IBM (US), Amazon Robotics (US), Ortelio (UK), C2RO (Canada), Huawei (China), Hit Robot Group, Microsoft (US), V3 Smart Technologies (Singapore), Rapyuta Robotics (Japan), Cloud Minds (US), and Tend (US).

Components Covered:

– Services

– Software

Service Models Covered:

– Software-As-A-Service

– Infrastructure-As-A-Service

– Platform-As-A-Service

Connectivity Technology Covered:

– Infrared

– 3G

– RF

– 4G

– 5G

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

Deployment Models Covered:

– Hybrid Cloud

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

Applications Covered:

– Commercial Robots

– Military Robots

– Consumer Robots

– Industrial Robots

End-Users Covered:

– Third-Party Users

– Verticals

