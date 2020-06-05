CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026| Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Research Report:

Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, Praxair Technologies, CIMC ENRIC, Lianzhong Composites, Avanco Group, Ullit

Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Segmentation by Product:

Type 1 CNG Tank

Type 2 CNG Tank

Type 3 CNG Tank

Type 4 CNG Tank

Others

Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market?

Table of Content

1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Overview

1.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Overview

1.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Type 1 CNG Tank

1.2.2 Type 2 CNG Tank

1.2.3 Type 3 CNG Tank

1.2.4 Type 4 CNG Tank

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Industry

1.5.1.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) by Application

4.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) by Application

4.5.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) by Application

5 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Business

10.1 Sinomatech

10.1.1 Sinomatech Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sinomatech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sinomatech CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sinomatech CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.1.5 Sinomatech Recent Development

10.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders

10.2.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Corporation Information

10.2.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sinomatech CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.2.5 Everest Kanto Cylinders Recent Development

10.3 Worthington Industries

10.3.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Worthington Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Worthington Industries CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Worthington Industries CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.3.5 Worthington Industries Recent Development

10.4 Luxfer Group

10.4.1 Luxfer Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Luxfer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Luxfer Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Luxfer Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.4.5 Luxfer Group Recent Development

10.5 Hexagon Composites

10.5.1 Hexagon Composites Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hexagon Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hexagon Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hexagon Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.5.5 Hexagon Composites Recent Development

10.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry

10.6.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

10.6.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.6.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Development

10.7 Rama Cylinders

10.7.1 Rama Cylinders Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rama Cylinders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Rama Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rama Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.7.5 Rama Cylinders Recent Development

10.8 Quantum Technologies

10.8.1 Quantum Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Quantum Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Quantum Technologies CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Quantum Technologies CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.8.5 Quantum Technologies Recent Development

10.9 Faber Industrie

10.9.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

10.9.2 Faber Industrie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Faber Industrie CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.9.5 Faber Industrie Recent Development

10.10 Praxair Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Praxair Technologies CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Praxair Technologies Recent Development

10.11 CIMC ENRIC

10.11.1 CIMC ENRIC Corporation Information

10.11.2 CIMC ENRIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 CIMC ENRIC CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CIMC ENRIC CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.11.5 CIMC ENRIC Recent Development

10.12 Lianzhong Composites

10.12.1 Lianzhong Composites Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lianzhong Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Lianzhong Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Lianzhong Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.12.5 Lianzhong Composites Recent Development

10.13 Avanco Group

10.13.1 Avanco Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Avanco Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Avanco Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Avanco Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.13.5 Avanco Group Recent Development

10.14 Ullit

10.14.1 Ullit Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ullit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ullit CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ullit CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Products Offered

10.14.5 Ullit Recent Development

11 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

