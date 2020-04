Coagulation Analyzer Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Coagulation Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global coagulation analyzer market size is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2024. Coagulation analyzers are medical devices that are used to measure blood platelet levels in a fast and precise manner. They are also employed to provide data about hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBCs), platelet counts and hematocrit levels. These devices are majorly used for the detection of clotting deficiencies related to hemophilia, thrombocytopenia, thromboembolytic disease, impaired liver function and Von Willebrand disease, among other conditions. Additionally, they can monitor the effectiveness of certain drugs, including heparin, antiplatelet agents and oral anticoagulants on whole blood (WB). These analyzers are equipped with built-in quality control and security lockout protocols that ensure the safety of sensitive patient information.

Some of these key players include: Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Nihon Kohden, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories Corporation, DIAGNOSTICA STAGO, and Instrumentation Laboratory Company.

Global Coagulation Analyzer Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the prevalence of blood clotting disorders. Sedentary lifestyle habits, coupled with shifting dietary preferences, have resulted in an increased occurrence of obesity and vitamin deficiency-related diseases. This, along with a significant rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) on a global level, has catalyzed the uptake of coagulation analyzers. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are investing significantly in the development of healthcare infrastructure, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities by numerous manufacturers have led to the development of various portable product variants that offer convenience to the users. For instance, Siemens Healthineers company, a Germany-based corporation, launched Xprecia Stride coagulation analyzer that delivers fast and efficient prothrombin time testing (PT/INR) results for point-of-care (POC) monitoring.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Testing Type:

1. Prothrombin Time Testing (PT)

2. Fibrinogen Testing

3. Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing (APTT)

4. Activated Clotting Time Testing (ACT)

5. D-Dimer Testing

6. Platelet Function Testing

7. Anti-Factor Xa Testing

8. Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Instruments/Analyzers

2. Automated Analyzers

3. Semi-Automated Analyzers

4. Manual Analyzers

5. Reagents

6. Consumables

7. Others

Market Breakup by Technology Type:

1. Optical Technology

2. Mechanical Technology

3. Electrochemical Technology

4. Others

Market Breakup by End User:

1. Clinical Laboratories

2. Diagnostic Centers

3. Hospitals

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

