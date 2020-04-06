Coated Fabrics for Defense Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2029

The global Coated Fabrics for Defense market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

market projections highlight lucrative incremental opportunities in the aviation industry

The overall coated fabrics for defense market is growing at a significant pace. The growth has been prominently contributed by the increase of coated fabrics in many applications such as personnel oriented objects, object oriented coated fabrics for military sectors such as Automobiles, Railways, Aviation, Marine and more. The application also includes other equipment such as bags, belts, parachutes, water tanks and more. However, this market is projected to be dominated by the personal oriented application category. In the Personnel Oriented Coated Fabrics category, personnel clothing is estimated to capture significant market share owing to increasing number of military people at a global level. Object oriented coated fabrics is the next prominent market, which is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in terms of volume and value. This market is estimated to create higher incremental $ opportunity than other categories. Among the different application areas of coated fabrics for defense, demand from the aviation industry is expected to surge in the coming years.

Military aircrafts, ships and parachutes to depict higher demand for coated fabrics in the years to come

Advanced and latest technology driven aircrafts and ships have emerged as a necessity in global military operations as a critical component of the latest warfare strategies. Coated fabrics are an important part of the changing dynamics of the sector, and are extensively used in ejector seat covers, parachute release bags, troop seating, anti G trousers and suits, flight suits, aircraft flotation bags and many other applications. These coated fabrics are also brought into use for marine ships, various types of inflatable boats, rafts, and life preservers, protective clothing, berth covers and fire resistant artificial upholstery leather. Demand for coated fabrics has been a significant driving force boosting the overall growth of the global coated fabrics for defense market.

Rising demand for parachutes has also resulted in a surge in demand for coated fabrics. Several global military organizations are increasingly emphasizing on establishing bilateral training exercises to exchange their combating knowledge and expertise. Also, growing violence across the globe will further force the military to take part in para trooping exercises. This has triggered the proliferating demand for parachutes and coated fabrics.

Issues with recyclability, feasibility and varied testing methods stand as a hurdle in the growth of the coated fabrics market

Although there are a number of benefits associated with the incorporation of coated fabrics in the defense industry, recyclability issues at a global level continue to hamper market growth. The use of coated fabrics can cause grave environmental concerns brought about by the difficulty in recycling these fabrics. The main issue lies in the disposal of waste generated during the production and usage of coated fabrics. This waste cannot be recycled easily. Dissolving the waste in solvents does not work well as these solvents cannot dissolve the coated fabric in its entirety. The only way to dispose waste from coated fabrics is to burn it while adhering to all the environmental laws. Another such issue is the varied testing standards introduced in the global market, which makes the process tougher for manufacturers who want to supply their products globally. This can restrict market revenue growth in the long run.

