Coated Fabrics Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2027-Serge Ferrari S.A.S Sioen Industries NV Spradling International, Inc. Trelleborg Coated Systems

Coated fabrics are specially treated fabrics to impart strength, durability, and weather-resistance for functional use. This functionality is achieved by applying layer or layers of chemical, polymer or other substance like rubber, onto the fabric. This coating enables the fabric surface to withstand and combat surface damage. Coated fabrics are employed in a variety of industrial applications including automotive, defense, transportation, upholstery and others.

This market intelligence report on Coated Fabrics market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Coated Fabrics market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

ContiTech AG

DICKSON-CONSTANT, SAS (Glen Raven, Inc.)

Mehler Texnologies GmbH (Low & Bonar PLC)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Seaman Corporation

Serge Ferrari S.A.S

Sioen Industries NV

Spradling International, Inc.

Trelleborg Coated Systems

A comprehensive view of the Coated Fabrics market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Coated Fabrics market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Coated Fabrics market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Coated Fabrics market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

The global coated fabrics market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Polymer-Coated Fabrics, Rubber-Coated Fabrics, and Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings. The market by polymer-coated fabrics is further sub-segmented as vinyl-coated fabrics, PU-coated fabrics, PE-coated fabrics, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as transportation, protective clothing, industrial, roofing, awnings & canopies, furniture & seating, and others.

