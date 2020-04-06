Coated Paper Market 2020 Industry Insight and Demand by STORA ENSO OYJ, UPM-KYMMENE OYJ,SAPPI LIMITED, BURGO GROUP SPA, NEWPAGE CORPORATION, MICHELMAN, INC.,ARJOWIGGINS SAS

Coated Paper Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Coated Paper Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Coated Paper Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Coated paper is a paper processed with a polymer or compound in order to enhance some qualities of paper such as weight, surface gloss or smoothness, and ink retention. The coating materials generally used for this are Ground calcium carbonate (GCC), pericipitated calcium carbonate (pcc), kaolin clay, sb latex, starch, talc and wax. Coated paper s used for various applications such as printing of books, photos, advertising materials, magazines and other high-quality products such as labelling, packaging, and others.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Asia Pulp and Paper

2. Oji Holdings Corporation

3. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

4. Stora Enso Oyj

5. UPM-Kymmene Oyj

6. Sappi Limited

7. Burgo Group Spa

8. NewPage Corporation

9. Michelman, Inc.

10. Arjowiggins SAS

They offer the enhanced propertis such as resistance to dust, wtare, wear and tear and require less ink as compered to their counterparts. Thus the growing demand for coated paper from advertising and packaging industry is augumenting the market during the forecast period.

One of the key factor driving the growth of coated paper market is increasing utilization in e-commerce industry which has resulted in a surge in home delivery services, Consumers are ordering hiusehold products from various online and digital platforms. This fact has raised the demand for coated paper for packaging purpose. Increasing demand for flexible paper packaging solutions as compared to plastics has emerged as an important factor in the packaging industry which is reponsible for the growth of coated paper market.

