Cobalt Powder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2023

Cobalt Powder Market studies the Cobalt Powder market, Cobalt powder is one of the main product forms of non-ferrous metal cobalt. Gray irregular powder, soluble in acid, magnetic, easily oxidized in humid air.

This report focuses on the Cobalt Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Cobalt Powder product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China and EU. The main market players are Umicore, Freeport Cobalt, Hanrui Cobalt and Green Eco-Manufacturer. In the past five years, the sales volume of Cobalt Powder increased to from 9.5 K MT in 2012 to 11 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is stable relatively. EU is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and recover of economy. However, China is also an important consumer country.

Cobalt Powder can be classified as two types according to the purity, include 99.8% Grade, and 99.3% Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 40% of the Cobalt Powder market is Carbide industry, 32% is used in Superalloy industry. The downstream market demand is from Superalloy field.

The worldwide market for Cobalt Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2023, from 580 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Cobalt Powder Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Umicore

Freeport Cobalt

Hanrui Cobalt

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Bailuoda (Umicore)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

998

993

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Carbide

Superalloy

Battery

Magnetic Material

Other

