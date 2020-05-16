Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – BrainCheck, BrainHQ, Cambridge Cognition, CogniFit, Cogstate, LearningRx, MedAvante-ProPhase, Pearson Education, Quest Diagnostics, VeraSci

Cognitive Assessment and Training Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training market.

Cognitive assessment and training is a technique of assessing the level of intelligence or IQ, verbal and non-verbal skills, perceptual abilities, and among other parameters. After the cognitive assessment, the analysis is useful for various functions such as early detection of dementia among peoples, cognitive training of individuals, sports management, and others. Rising demand for the cognitive assessment to detect neurological disorders is fueling the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market.

Growing demand for brain training from the next-generation population, an increase in the aging population, and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are the major factor driving the cognitive assessment and training market growth. However, stringent government regulations and negative publicity about brain training efficiency is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing the use of advanced cognitive assessment and training tools coupled with the growing awareness about brain fitness is expected to drive the cognitive assessment and training market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Cognitive Assessment and Training market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cognitive Assessment and Training market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cognitive Assessment and Training market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

BrainCheck, Inc.

BrainHQ (Posit Science)

Cambridge Cognition Ltd

CogniFit

Cogstate Ltd.

LearningRx

MedAvante-ProPhase, Inc (WCG)

Pearson Education

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

VeraSci

The “Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cognitive Assessment and Training market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Cognitive Assessment and Training market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cognitive Assessment and Training market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cognitive assessment and training market is segmented on the basis of component, assessment type, application, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of assessment type the market is segmented as hosted assessment, biometric assessment, pen and paper based assessment. On the basis of application the market is segmented as clinical trials, classroom learning, brain training, corporate learning, research, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as education, healthcare, corporate, defense, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Cognitive Assessment and Training market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cognitive Assessment and Training market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

