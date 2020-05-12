Cognitive Assessment Market 2025 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leaders- Cambridge Cognition, Groupe SBT, Ortelio, Thomas International, Prophase, Cogstate, ERT Clinical

The global cognitive assessment market accounted to US$ 2.53 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 17.08 Bn by 2025.

The employment landscape has transformed radically after the financial crisis of 2008. The global upsurge in internet users and the groundbreaking changes in human resource management industry have created a rich atmosphere for cognitive assessment service to propagate. Cognitive assessment service plays a vital role in the clinical assessment and recruitment process across the globe. Because age is the strongest risk factor for cognitive decline, the need for cognitive assessment is likely to rise proportionately.

With increased access to computers and the Internet, particularly among older adults. Adoption of more flexible, device-independent deployment models with features ideal for self-assessment is propelling the cognitive and other internet based tests. Rise in aging population and increase in global research investment will act as major drivers for the continual growth in market size and commercial opportunity. Capitalize on the shifting trend from traditional pen and paper-based assessment to hosted tools is acting as a driver for the growth of the cognitive assessment market. Besides this, military and government deployment of cognition test in European countries also support market growth in near future.

Some of the key players operating in the cognitive assessment market are Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Groupe SBT, ImPACT Applications, Thomas International Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Prophase, LLC, Cogstate Ltd., ERT Clinical, CogniFit, Neurocog Trials Inc., Bracket, Brain Resource, Posit Science Corp., Cogniciti, and Pearson Education among other.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective Japan in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 34.3% during the forecast period

Clinical Research segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in cognitive assessment market during the forecast period.

Service segment dominated the cognitive assessment market in 2017, and the same is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period from 2018 – 2025.

Healthcare segment is foreseen to catalyze the demand for cognitive assessment across the globe.

