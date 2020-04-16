Collaborative Robots Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global collaborative robots market is expected to grow from US$ 420.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 8,979.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 46.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Collaborative robots are a fragment of service robots that are majorly used in material handling, manufacturing and labs. Burgeoning demand for further flexibility in factories and particularly in manufacturing sector, where the humans and robots have already begun to work in harmony resulting in growth of collaborative robot’s market growth.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. ABB

2. Robert Bosch

3. KuKa Ag

4. Aubo Robotics

5. Fanuc

6. Rethink Robotics

7. Precise Automation, Inc.

8. Universal Robots

9. Yasakawa Electric Corporation

10. TECHMAN Robots

11. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by payload, application and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user segment electronics industry is expected to grow at a prime CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global collaborative robots market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current collaborative robots market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

