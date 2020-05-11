Colocation Industry-Global Market Analysis, Trend, Companies, Top Key Players and Future Insights by 2023

Colocation Industry studies offers dedicated facility, where a business can physically house their servers and other equipment. Businesses can rent the space, as opposed to locating their servers or other computing hardware in their offices, for greater network reliability and uptime.

This report focuses on the Colocation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In aggregate the top twelve colocation providers are accounted for almost 30.67% of the total worldwide market. There is then a long tail of smaller providers, each with 1% or less market share. Even though the market is going through consolidation, the colocation industry has contained over 1,000 additional companies.

Data center colocation observes a great demand in telecommunication and information technology, due to the rising density of data servers. Colocation market earns a maximum chunk of its revenue from this vertical. Furthermore, the energy sector is also relying on the data center operation to meet different regulatory norms.

The worldwide market for Colocation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Colocation Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, CenturyLink, Interxion, Telehouse, AT&T, Windstream, Level 3 Communications, Verizon Enterprise, DFT, Global Switch, Coresite, Internap, QTS, Rackspace, Colt, SunGard Availability Services, Navisite, I/O Data Centers, CyrusOne, 21Vianet, ChinaNetCenter, Netbank and 51IDC

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Banking, Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy

