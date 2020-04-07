Color Cosmetics Market To Raise With A Strong Cagr Of 7.4% By 2023|key players like Unilever N.V.,L’Oreal Group,Avon Products, Inc.,The Este Lauder Companies Inc

In 2016, the global color cosmetics market was valued at $5,875 million and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2017-2023 to reach value of $9,555 million by 2023. Personal beauty care products that improve the physical appearance of an individual are known as color cosmetics products. Various colorants and ingredients are used in cosmetics such as facial make up, lip care, eye make-up, and nail care. These color cosmetics include products such as nail paints, powders, eyeliners, foundations, lipsticks, bronzers, and others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013489

The global color cosmetics market is driven by increased preference for color cosmetics products in the beauty industry. In addition, increase in disposable income in the emerging economies and rise in the financial independence of working women drive the market growth.

Some of the key players of Color Cosmetics Market:

Unilever N.V.,L’Oreal Group,Avon Products, Inc.,The Este Lauder Companies Inc.,Kryolan Professional Make-Up,Shiseido Co. Ltd.,Chantecaille Beaute Inc.,Coty Inc.,Ciat London,Revlon Inc.

However, stringent government norms restrict the market growth. Conversely, the color cosmetics market provides several growth opportunities due to surge in demand for organic color cosmetics products. The color cosmetics market faces a key challenge of maintain the quality of mass color cosmetics products.

The global color cosmetics market is segmented based on target, application, and geography. Based on target, it is classified into prestige products and mass products. Based on application, it is categorized facial make up, lip products, eye make up, and nail products. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013489

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Color Cosmetics market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Color Cosmetics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Color Cosmetics Market Size

2.2 Color Cosmetics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Color Cosmetics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Color Cosmetics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Color Cosmetics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Color Cosmetics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Color Cosmetics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue by Product

4.3 Color Cosmetics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Color Cosmetics Breakdown Data by End User