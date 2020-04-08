Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis up to 2027 – Top Vendors like Abbott, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck and Co. Inc. and others | Outlook to 2027

Colorectal cancer is also known as the bowel cancer, colon cancer or rectal cancer. This type of cancer is the second leading cause of death in women and third in men. Colorectal cancer may be benign, or non-cancerous, or malignant. The symptoms shown by the patients suffering from colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, diarrhea or constipation, blood in stools that makes it look black in color. The colorectal cancer can be treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery.

Key Players:

Abbott Bayer AG GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck and Co. Inc. Pfizer, Inc. sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (Sanofi S.A) Beckman Coulter Clinical Genomics F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Quest Diagnostics

The colorectal cancer market is expected to grow owing to the key factors such as rising incidences of the colorectal cancer, rising geriatric population, and the rising advances in diagnosis technology and developing treatments. The market is expected to have growth opportunities due to the rising developments in the pharmaceutical industry and rising healthcare expenditure in across the world.

The “Global Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of colorectal cancer market with detailed market segmentation by modality, end user and geography. The global colorectal cancer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading colorectal cancer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Colorectal Cancer Market is segmented on the basis of modality and end user. Based on the modality the market is segmented as diagnosis type, and therapy type. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, and diagnostic & research laboratories.

