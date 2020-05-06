Colorectal Cancer Market Biggest Opportunity By 2027: Epigenomics AG, Novigenix SA, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd

The Colorectal Cancer market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global colorectal cancer market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for colorectal cancer is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the colorectal cancer market include Epigenomics AG, Novigenix SA, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., EDP Biotech Corporation, Volitionrx Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bruker Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera, Inc., and Guardant Health, Inc among others.

The market for colorectal cancer drugs is driven by frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of drugs and diagnostic tests that help in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer, Inc. launched ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin that helps in the treatment of five cancers, including colorectal cancer. Moreover, in September 2019, Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical company, partnered with German-based Boehringer Ingelheim pharmaceutical company for the development of cancer drugs. The companies came together to develop and commercialize a drug based on the MEK inhibitor. This molecule is likely to target specific cancer cells and treat patients suffering from stomach and skin cancer.

Furthermore, the companies are also focused on the development of new diagnostic tests that will help in the accurate detection of colorectal cancer. For instance, in December 2016, Clinical Genomics, a private company developing evidence-based diagnostic tools for colorectal cancer, introduced Colvera, a blood-based diagnostic test for colorectal cancer recurrence monitoring.

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of colorectal cancer. For instance, in October 2019, Novigenix announced that Helsana, the leading health insurance provider in Switzerland has approved offering coverage for reimbursement for the Colox, a liquid biopsy test for early detection of colorectal cancer.

