Commercial Building Automation Systems Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2025
In 2018, the market size of Commercial Building Automation Systems Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Building Automation Systems .
This report studies the global market size of Commercial Building Automation Systems , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Commercial Building Automation Systems Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Commercial Building Automation Systems history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Commercial Building Automation Systems market, the following companies are covered:
AMAG Technology
Autani LLC
Cimetrics
Comfy
Daintree Networks
Digital Lumens
Ecova
Gridium Inc.
Harman International
Intelligent Buildings LLC
KGS Buildings
Lucid
Lynxspring, Inc.
Senseware
SkyFoundry, LLC
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Schneider Electric
Siemens Building Technologies
Bosch
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Delta Controls
Distech Controls Inc.
Echelon Corp.
Legrand WattStopper
Philips Lighting
Trane
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
HVAC Controls
Lighting Controls
Fire & Light Safety Controls
Security & Access Controls
Wireless Controls
BAS Communications with IP
Segment by Application
Office Buildings
Schools
Residences
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Commercial Building Automation Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Commercial Building Automation Systems , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Commercial Building Automation Systems in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Commercial Building Automation Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Commercial Building Automation Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Commercial Building Automation Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commercial Building Automation Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.